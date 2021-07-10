Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Southside Bancshares worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

