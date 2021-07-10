Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

