Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of The Macerich worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

