Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of TELUS worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.