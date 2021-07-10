Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.65 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

