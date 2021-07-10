Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.95 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.78% of Party City Holdco worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PRTY stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

