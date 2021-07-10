Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 775.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Asana worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.