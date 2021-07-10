Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,278 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of FARO Technologies worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

