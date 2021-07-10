Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,703 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of H&E Equipment Services worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $31.97 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.25.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

