Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,510 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Columbia Property Trust worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.