Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 72,376 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

