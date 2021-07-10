Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Employers worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

