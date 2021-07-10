Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

