Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,577 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

