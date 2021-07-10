Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 138,562 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Shaw Communications worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

SJR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

