Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,865 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of TechTarget worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.