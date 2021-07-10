Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,729 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 176,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,632,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86.

