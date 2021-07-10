Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,253 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Nutanix worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.11 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

