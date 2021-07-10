Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,223 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of WW International worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WW International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

WW stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

