Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,121 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

