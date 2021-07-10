Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Benchmark Electronics worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $974.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

