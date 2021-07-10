Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 14,330 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.