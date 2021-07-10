Barclays PLC Buys 66,319 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Hostess Brands worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.