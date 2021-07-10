Barclays PLC Buys 67,520 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 207.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Alector worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

