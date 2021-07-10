Barclays PLC Has $1.87 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $17,578,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

AGCO stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

