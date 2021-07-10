Barclays PLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Kforce worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

