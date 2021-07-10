Barclays PLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $5,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 255.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.05, a P/E/G ratio of 147.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

