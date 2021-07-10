Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of RPT Realty worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,295.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

