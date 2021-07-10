Barclays PLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE WFG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

