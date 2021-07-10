Barclays PLC Purchases 22,797 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Barclays PLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

