Barclays PLC Purchases 3,579 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,700. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

