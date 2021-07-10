Barclays PLC Purchases 6,532 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProAssurance worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.