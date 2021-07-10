Barclays PLC Sells 18,586 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.