Barclays PLC Sells 5,104 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

