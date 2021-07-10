Barclays PLC Sells 5,104 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.
In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
