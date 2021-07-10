BASIC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

