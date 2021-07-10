Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.05 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

