Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $951.49 or 0.02788728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $68.51 million and $1.26 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00263339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.