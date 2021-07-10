Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $483,663.61 and $27,208.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

