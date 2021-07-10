Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €104.95 ($123.47). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €102.35 ($120.41), with a volume of 354,715 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of €99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

