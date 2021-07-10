BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

