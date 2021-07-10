Belt Achieves Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

