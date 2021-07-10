Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $10.74 million and $174,637.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,941,610 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,471 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

