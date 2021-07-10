Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

