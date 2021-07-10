BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.65 or 0.00879227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044679 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

