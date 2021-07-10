Bezant Market Cap Achieves $930,542.42 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $930,542.42 and approximately $2,917.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00881071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

