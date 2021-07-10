BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,807.66

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $268,807.66 and approximately $18,376.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

