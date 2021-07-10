BIDR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.04 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.51 million and $8.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

