BiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, BiFi has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $97,606.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

