Bifrost (BFC) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.37 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00888103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

