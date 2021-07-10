Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.12 million and $325,622.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,128,165 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

